.
.
.
.
Language

Europe medicines watchdog begins review of China’s Sinovac vaccine

Dr. Gustavo Romero, of University Hospital of Brasilia’s Nucleus of Tropical Medicine, presents to the press China’s Sinovac Biotech experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus before it is administered to volunteers. (AP)
Dr. Gustavo Romero, of University Hospital of Brasilia’s Nucleus of Tropical Medicine, presents to the press China’s Sinovac Biotech experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus before it is administered to volunteers. (AP)
Coronavirus

Europe medicines watchdog begins review of China’s Sinovac vaccine

Followed Unfollow

AFP, The Hague

Published: Updated:

Europe’s medicines watchdog said Tuesday it has started reviewing China’s Sinovac coronavirus jab, a process that could lead to eventual approval for the European market.

Made by Sinovac’s Beijing-based Life Sciences unit, the vaccine by the Chinese biotech firm is the second shot developed outside the West after Russia’s Sputnik V to be considered for European use by the European Medicines Agency.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The EMA’s human medicines committee’s “decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies,” the Amsterdam-based agency said.

“These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease,” it said in a statement.

The Sinovac vaccine contains an inactivated form of coronavirus that cannot cause the disease. It also has a substance that helps strengthen the immune response to the vaccine.

When given the shot, the immune system identifies the inactivated virus as foreign and them makes antibodies against it, which will also recognize the active virus and defend the body against it, the EMA said.

The EMA will now continue the review until there is enough information for the company to make a formal application for it to be released to the market.

“While the EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review,” it said.

Sinovac’s shot was approved by China’s medicines regulator for use in February.

Currently the Sinovac vaccine is in use in at least 22 countries including several in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to an AFP count.

Read more:

Germany to relax COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated people

Sinovac vaccine may not trigger sufficient antibody response to Brazil variant: Study

Egypt approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More