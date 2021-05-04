Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 14 new coronavirus-related deaths and 999 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The country’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 7,006, while a total of 421,300 cases have been detected.

Meanwhile, 1,005 people recovered from the virus bringing Saudi Arabia’s total number of recoveries to 404,707.

The capital Riyadh saw the majority of new cases (398) while Mecca had the second most with 241.

Saudi airports are preparing to facilitate travel after it was announced that citizens would be allowed to fly in and out of the country again from Monday May 17.

Travel has been mostly restricted since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

