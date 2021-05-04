.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi airports ready to expect travelers after lifting of travel suspension: GACA

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi airports ready to expect travelers after lifting of travel suspension: GACA

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a press release Monday covering the procedures citizens will follow to travel abroad. It follows the Kingdom’s announcement earlier this week that the country will lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad on Monday, May 17.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The press release said that airlines are permitted to accept Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel (according to what shows on the “Tawakkalna” application). Those that have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old can travel.

GACA confirmed that these procedures will be effective starting 1:00 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Saudi citizens have largely been barred from travel since March 2020, when the kingdom first banned all mobility in and out of the country as COVID-19 began spreading worldwide.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

GACA said all travelers must ensure that they meet the COVID-19 requirements for entering the country of their destination, adding that airlines must educate travelers about the relevant instructions and requirements.

The President of GACA, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailj, said that the authority has made use of all its capabilities and efforts to “implement the directives of the wise leadership, and to prepare the airports with all their services and facilities to return to what they were,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 Tawakkalna application exceeds 20 million users

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry

Jordan reopens border posts with Saudi Arabia, Syria after COVID-19 forced closure

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks
Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More