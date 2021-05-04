Saudi airports ready to expect travelers after lifting of travel suspension: GACA

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a press release Monday covering the procedures citizens will follow to travel abroad. It follows the Kingdom’s announcement earlier this week that the country will lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad on Monday, May 17.

The press release said that airlines are permitted to accept Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel (according to what shows on the “Tawakkalna” application). Those that have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months and those who are under 18 years old can travel.

GACA confirmed that these procedures will be effective starting 1:00 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Saudi citizens have largely been barred from travel since March 2020, when the kingdom first banned all mobility in and out of the country as COVID-19 began spreading worldwide.

GACA said all travelers must ensure that they meet the COVID-19 requirements for entering the country of their destination, adding that airlines must educate travelers about the relevant instructions and requirements.

The President of GACA, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailj, said that the authority has made use of all its capabilities and efforts to “implement the directives of the wise leadership, and to prepare the airports with all their services and facilities to return to what they were,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

