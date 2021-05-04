.
.
.
.
Language

Singapore introduces new COVID-19 curbs as infection clusters grow

People wait at an observation area after their vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
People wait at an observation area after their vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Singapore introduces new COVID-19 curbs as infection clusters grow

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Singapore announced a slew of new coronavirus restrictions Tuesday including a ban on spectators at sporting events as infections rise in the wealthy city-state.

After a partial lockdown and rigorous regime of testing and contact tracing, COVID-19 had almost disappeared in Singapore, with authorities in recent months reporting hardly any local transmission.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But cases rose last week with officials announcing several new clusters, and in the last seven days 60 locally transmitted infections have been reported.

A cluster at one of Singapore’s biggest hospitals has grown to 40 cases, including an 88-year-old patient who died on Saturday.

Gatherings will be limited to groups of five and more people will be required to work from home, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Indoor gyms and fitness studios will be closed and numbers further reduced for conferences, weddings and funerals.

Travelers arriving from most countries will be required to quarantine for three weeks instead of two.

“The next few weeks will be critical for us,” said health minister Gan Kim Yong.

He warned of further measures if the situation deteriorates, including the possibility of another partial lockdown.

“With this set of measures... I think we probably will be able to avoid having to get to a circuit breaker situation, but we cannot rule that out.”

Singapore’s infection numbers have been very low compared with the rest of the world, but the new clusters have raised fears of a resurgence in the tiny city-state, whose economy suffered its worst ever recession last year due to the virus.

There are also concerns the clusters could scupper a quarantine-free travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, due to begin on May 26 after an earlier failed attempt.

Singapore beat back serious coronavirus outbreaks last year when the illness surged through crowded dormitories housing low-paid foreign workers, infecting tens of thousands.

But by global standards, its outbreak has been mild -- officials in the city of 5.7 million have reported about 61,000 cases so far and 31 deaths.

Read more:

Singapore hoping to announce Hong Kong COVID-19 travel bubble ‘very soon’: Ministry

Long delayed Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to begin on May 26

Singapore quarantines 1,200 migrant workers after COVID-19 outbreak

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More