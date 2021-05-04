UAE confirms 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday confirmed 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 recoveries and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

Tuesday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities conducted 179,453 coronavirus tests.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases increased to 17,962 and the total recoveries from the virus to 507,706, NCEMA figures suggested.

The UAE’s death toll mounted to 1,598 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 527,266.

Meanwhile, the country’s inoculation campaign has been gaining ground, with over 10.6 million vaccine doses already administered.

