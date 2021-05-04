.
.
.
.
Language

UAE confirms 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

People walk outside the Dubai mall during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. (Reuters)
People walk outside the Dubai mall during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE confirms 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday confirmed 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 recoveries and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tuesday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities conducted 179,453 coronavirus tests.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases increased to 17,962 and the total recoveries from the virus to 507,706, NCEMA figures suggested.

The UAE’s death toll mounted to 1,598 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 527,266.

Meanwhile, the country’s inoculation campaign has been gaining ground, with over 10.6 million vaccine doses already administered.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

Mental Health Awareness Month: COVID-19 impact on public ‘profound,’ say UAE docs

Agoraphobia on the rise in the aftermath of COVID-19: UAE experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More