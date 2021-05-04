.
.
.
.
Language

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from coronavirus-stricken India

Passengers leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (Reuters)
Passengers leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE extends entry ban on travelers from coronavirus-stricken India

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has extended an entry ban on most travelers from India as the South Asian country battles with the world’s worst COVID-19 crisis, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UAE citizens, golden visa holders, diplomats, and business flights are exempt from the ban that was first imposed on Thursday April 22. They are subject to a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing on entry, after four days, and after eight days.

Travelers who were in India within 14 days of transit to the UAE will continue to be banned from entering the country.

Transit flights heading towards India from the UAE will continue.

Anyone who falls into one of the exempt categories will also have to present a negative PCR test attained within 48 hours (reduced from 72) from an accredited laboratory providing a QR code.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that travelers coming from India through other countries must prove that they had not been in India for at least 14 days.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the two countries.

The authority called on affected travelers to contact their airlines to reschedule their flights.

India is suffering under the strain of 20 million positive coronavirus cases.

In the past 24 hours, 357,229 new cases and 3,449 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total death toll to 222,408.

India has seen roughly eight million new cases since the end of March in a new wave blamed on virus variants and the government having allowed most activities to resume as well as huge religious and political gatherings.

This has overwhelmed India’s chronically underfunded health care system, leading to shortages of hospital beds, drugs and oxygen, with patients dying outside packed clinics in New Delhi and elsewhere.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

India’s COVID-19 cases surge past 20 mln as death toll rises rapidly

Pfizer donates $70 mln worth of COVID-19 vaccines to India: CEO

Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More