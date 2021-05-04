UAE extends entry ban on travelers from coronavirus-stricken India

The United Arab Emirates has extended an entry ban on most travelers from India as the South Asian country battles with the world’s worst COVID-19 crisis, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced Tuesday.

UAE citizens, golden visa holders, diplomats, and business flights are exempt from the ban that was first imposed on Thursday April 22. They are subject to a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing on entry, after four days, and after eight days.

Travelers who were in India within 14 days of transit to the UAE will continue to be banned from entering the country.

Transit flights heading towards India from the UAE will continue.

Anyone who falls into one of the exempt categories will also have to present a negative PCR test attained within 48 hours (reduced from 72) from an accredited laboratory providing a QR code.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that travelers coming from India through other countries must prove that they had not been in India for at least 14 days.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the two countries.

The authority called on affected travelers to contact their airlines to reschedule their flights.

India is suffering under the strain of 20 million positive coronavirus cases.

In the past 24 hours, 357,229 new cases and 3,449 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total death toll to 222,408.

India has seen roughly eight million new cases since the end of March in a new wave blamed on virus variants and the government having allowed most activities to resume as well as huge religious and political gatherings.

This has overwhelmed India’s chronically underfunded health care system, leading to shortages of hospital beds, drugs and oxygen, with patients dying outside packed clinics in New Delhi and elsewhere.

With The Associated Press

