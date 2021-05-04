UK and US agree on importance of global COVID-19 vaccine rollout to end pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“They underlined the importance of G7 work in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capability.”

Read more:

US withdrawal from Afghanistan 2-6 percent complete: Military

Canada taken to court over COVID-19 policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US

US President Biden says hopes to meet Russia’s Putin during June trip to Europe