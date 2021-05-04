.
UK and US agree on importance of global COVID-19 vaccine rollout to end pandemic

Doses of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a mass vaccination site supported by the federal government at the Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida, US, March 10, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need for a global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“They underlined the importance of G7 work in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capability.”

