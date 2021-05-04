Urgent Ramadan appeal for Zakat and Sadaqah donations to help displaced families

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), a subsidiary of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), issued Tuesday, an urgent appeal for the allocation of Zakat and Sadaqah contributions to support vulnerable refugee and internally displaced families during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The Refugee Zakat Fund will use donations to help cover the immediate needs of millions of people.

Those severely affected by the economic repercussions of COVID-19 are particularly in need of assistance, and contributions will help families cover the costs of food, clean water, housing and clothing. It will also let them pay debts and education and cover health expenses.

UNHCR’s Senior Advisor on Islamic Philanthropy and Representative to the GCC, Khaled Khalifa, stated that: “for refugees and internally displaced people, the pandemic is not only a health crisis but a socio-economic one, as a majority have lost their daily sources of income, with others being forced to take their children out of school or left unable to purchase medication needed for chronic diseases”.

“Zakat and Sadaqah donations make a big difference and impact in the lives of refugees, and in many instances the only lifeline for those in need during these challenging circumstances,” he added.

For his part, H.E Dr. Koutoub Moustafa Sano, Secretary General of IIFA, expressed the IIFA’s support of humanitarian efforts carried out by UNHCR, noting that it “guarantees the rightful distribution of Zakat contributions to eligible refugee and displaced families, as Zakat in its truth is the right of the poor and the needy trusted in the hands of the donor, and which UNHCR is committed to deliver as an agent.”

His Excellency called upon Zakat donors and organizations around the world to dedicate a portion of their Zakat this year for the benefit of refugee and internally displaced families who are most in need, as they are “eligible for Zakat, and meet the criteria of eligible Zakat beneficiaries.” He said that “Zakat can act as one lifeline in helping displaced people overcome these challenges, even if just for a period of time."

In November 2020, IIFA issued a fatwa affirming the compliance and commitment of UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund, to the Sharia based provisions and key governance parameters of the receipt and distribution of Zakat to refugee and internally displaced families.

Despite the growth that the Refugee Zakat Fund has witnessed in the past two years the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gap between the needs of displaced families and funds received.

To address the unmet needs of these vulnerable populations in 2021, UNHCR has projected global budget needs at $9.1 billion, of which $2.7 billion are needed in countries where UNHCR can distribute Zakat. It will provide lifesaving support to 24.2 million people in Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Mauritania, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Iran, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Somalia.

UNHCR’s global Ramadan campaign #EverySecondCounts, means that every second of the Holy month can be an opportunity to do good and make an impact on a person's life. To dedicate your Zakat or Sadaqah to refugees in urgent need, please visit zakat.unhcr.org or download UNHCR’s Zakat mobile application “GiveZakat”.

