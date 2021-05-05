.
Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Ottawa

Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.

“This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of COVID-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.

Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said

