.
.
.
.
Language

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week: WHO

People suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week: WHO

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“India accounts for over 90 percent of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46 percent of global cases and 25 percent of global deaths reported in the past week,” the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

India allocates $6.7 bln in cheap loans for vaccine, hospital, health firms

Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan
Iran made multiple attempts to bolster weapons of mass destruction program: Report Iran made multiple attempts to bolster weapons of mass destruction program: Report
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide
Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties
US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed
One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More