.
.
.
.
Language

India’s FM says will join G7 meetings virtually after exposure to COVID-19

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar attends a news conference in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar attends a news conference in New Delhi. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s FM says will join G7 meetings virtually after exposure to COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

India’s foreign minister has pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted that he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.”

Britain’s Foreign Office, which organized the meeting, did not immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive.

Diplomats from the G-7 group of wealthy nations are meeting in London for their first face-to-face gathering in two years. Delegates have been observing social distancing and are separated by transparent screens in meetings, and delegates are tested daily for the virus.

India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the meeting on Wednesday.

The guest nations’ delegations did not attend the conference on Tuesday, though Jaishankar has held a meeting in London with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Foreign Office said it regretted that Jaishankar could not attend the meeting in person, “but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing.”

India is experiencing a vast outbreak of COVID-19, with 382,315 new confirmed cases and 3,780 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, in what is widely believed to be an undercount.

The second day of the two-day G-7 meeting on Wednesday is due to focus on attempts to bolster open societies and make coronavirus vaccines available around the world.

Read more:

India reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week: WHO

India allocates $6.7 bln in cheap loans for vaccine, hospital, health firms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide
Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties
US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed
One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More