UAE reports 1,954 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,954 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 1,601, and 529,220 cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile there were 1,952 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 509,658.

The UAE on Tuesday extended a ban on entry for travelers coming from India as the south Asian country grapples with the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the country’s estimated population of 3.4 million Indians are likely to be affected by the ban.

The UAE has now vaccinated 69.9 percent of its eligible population, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority.

