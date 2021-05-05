.
.
.
.
Language

UN chief Guterres pushes drug firms to voluntary share COVID-19 vaccine licenses

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UN chief Guterres pushes drug firms to voluntary share COVID-19 vaccine licenses

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New York

Published: Updated:

UN chief Antonio Guterres believes vaccine makers should allow other companies to produce versions of their COVID-19 shots, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday, as the World Trade Organization discussed waiving patent rights to boost supply to developing countries.

“The Secretary-General has often called for technology transfers and sharing of know-how and voluntary licensing or sharing of licensing,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

WTO members are assessing signs of progress after seven months of talks on a proposal by South Africa and India to waive patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines. WTO decisions are based on consensus, so all 164 members must agree.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some UN officials say the waiver discussion is a distraction and an ideological fight that won’t solve the problem of how to scale up vaccine manufacturing.

The 60 sponsors of the proposal from emerging economies are pitted against richer developed countries -- such as Switzerland, the United States and in the European Union -- where many pharmaceutical companies are based.

Guterres has long called for COVID-19 vaccines to be made available to all countries and appealed for more money to fund the COVAX vaccine sharing facility, which aims to buy up to 1.8 billion doses in 2021 to ensure equitable global access.

COVAX is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

Last month UNICEF called for vaccine Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to be simplified through “voluntary and proactive licensing” but warned this alone wouldn’t increase production.

“IPR holders would need to provide technology partnerships to accompany IP licenses, proactively share know-how and sub-contract to manufacturers without undue geographic or volume restrictions,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

“This challenge requires not forced IP waivers but proactive partnership and cooperation,” she said.

She cited recent manufacturing partnerships as “encouraging examples” and urged others to follow suit, to increase the scale and geographic diversity of manufacturing capacity.

Read more:

WHO chief denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme marks first year

India to help fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run low

Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide
UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees
Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More