New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australia’s state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Hipkins said the government would continue monitoring the situation in Australia and act accordingly. The cases in the southeastern state were announced in the last two days.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

COVID-19 curbs reinstated in Sydney as Australian officials trace mystery case

New Zealand expects Australia ‘travel bubble’ to stay open despite new COVID-19 case

Australia and New Zealand travel bubble brings relief, elation