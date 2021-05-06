.
New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

A family takes photos before their flight for New Zealand at Sydney International Airport on April 19, 2021, as Australia and New Zealand opened a trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Wellington

New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australia’s state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.

Hipkins said the government would continue monitoring the situation in Australia and act accordingly. The cases in the southeastern state were announced in the last two days.

