Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

This picture taken on December 17, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah waiting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya Englishen

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 10 million, as more vaccine centers open up in various regions of the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health reported Thursday.

There are 587 vaccination centers in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Ministry of Health said that the “Sehhaty” application allowed citizens and residents to easily book appointments and know the locations of the COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Kingdom.

The ministry urged everyone to register to receive the vaccine through the application, stressing that the COVID-19 vaccines approved and provided by Saudi Arabia are “safe and effective.”

The Kingdom on Wednesday reported 1,016 new coronavirus cases, 900 recoveries and 12 deaths.

There are currently 9,691 active COVID-19 cases within the country, 1,346 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,016 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases in 24 hours

