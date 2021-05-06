.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries, 14 deaths

A visitor looks on during 'Noor Riyadh' festival of light, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 19, 2021. Picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A visitor looks on during 'Noor Riyadh' festival of light, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries, 14 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mekkah, accounting for 402 and 388 coronavirus cases respectively.

There are currently 9,785 active COVID-19 cases within the country, 1,333 of which are critical.

Thursday’s numbers brought the country’s death toll to 7,032, total recoveries to 406,589 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 423,406.

The Kingdom’s vaccination program has been gaining ground, with over 10 million doses already administered, Saudi’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Read more:

Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan

Everything you need to know about Saudi’s Vision 2030 five-year progress: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police
Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above
UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More