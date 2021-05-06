Saudi Arabia registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 982 recoveries and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Thursday.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mekkah, accounting for 402 and 388 coronavirus cases respectively.

There are currently 9,785 active COVID-19 cases within the country, 1,333 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1090) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (982) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (406,589) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/TivfPSR8Ed — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 6, 2021

Thursday’s numbers brought the country’s death toll to 7,032, total recoveries to 406,589 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 423,406.

The Kingdom’s vaccination program has been gaining ground, with over 10 million doses already administered, Saudi’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

