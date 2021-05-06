.
UAE records 1,724 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Gyrocopters fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. (Reuters)
The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,724 new COVID-19 cases, 1,682 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Thursday’s numbers were determined after the country’s health authorities carried out 196,777 coronavirus tests.

The UAE’s death toll has mounted to 1,604. The total number of recovered cases increased to 511,340 and diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to 530,944.

According to data from the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), there are currently 18,000 active coronavirus cases within the country.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination program has been steady, with over 10.8 million doses already administered and around 69 percent of its eligible population already vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

