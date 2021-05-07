.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. (File photo)
Reuters, Dubai

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented.

“Receiving a coronavirus vaccine will be a mandatory condition for male and female workers to attend workplaces in all sectors (public, private, non-profit),” the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Twitter.

It urged workplaces to start preparations to ensure all employees receive a vaccination.

“The ministry will soon clarify the mechanisms of the decision and its implementation date,” it said.

