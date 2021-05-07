UAE records 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,728 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Friday.

Friday’s numbers were determined after 211,462 coronavirus tests were carried out by the country’s health authorities.

تُجري وزارة الصحة 211,462 فحص ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات، وتكشف عن 1,766 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، 1,728 حالة شفاء، بالإضافة إلى 3 حالات وفاة بسبب مضاعفات المرض. #يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/1glZCKB6LF — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 7, 2021

The UAE’s death toll ow sits at 1,607 and total recoveries increased to 513,068, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

There are currently 18,035 active cases within the country and the total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 532,710.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination program has been gaining ground, with over 10.9 million doses already administered and around 69 percent of its eligible population already vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

