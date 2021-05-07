.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File Photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,728 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Friday’s numbers were determined after 211,462 coronavirus tests were carried out by the country’s health authorities.

The UAE’s death toll ow sits at 1,607 and total recoveries increased to 513,068, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

There are currently 18,035 active cases within the country and the total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 532,710.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination program has been gaining ground, with over 10.9 million doses already administered and around 69 percent of its eligible population already vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

Read more:

UAE’s Dubai optimistic visitors will return but numbers unclear due to COVID-19

Dubai luxury home market soars as world’s rich flee pandemic

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala posts record annual income and investment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official
Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More