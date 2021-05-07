.
.
.
.
Language

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

A member of the Chinese delegation gestures as a batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrives as a donation at the airport in Damascus, Syria April 24, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of the Chinese delegation gestures as a batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrives as a donation at the airport in Damascus, Syria April 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization announced on Friday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use.

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first COVID-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO’s backing.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.

A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product’s safety and efficacy, and would allow the shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries.

The WHO has previously given emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and, last week, Moderna.

Read more: UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’ Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’
Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More