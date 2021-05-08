.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases in 24 hours

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. (Reuters)
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 997 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll to 7,059, and total number of cases to 425,442.

Out of the new cases, 1,319 were classified as critical while the remaining COVID-19 patients were in a stable condition.

There were 1,026 recoveries in the meantime, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 408,676.

All workers in the public and private sectors must be vaccinated if they wish to return to work, the Kingdom’s human resources department announced Friday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

Covid-hit India welcomes Gulf medical aid, boosts oil imports from Saudi Aramco

Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
EU urges de-escalation in Jerusalem, condemns ‘illegal’ evictions in Sheikh Jarrah EU urges de-escalation in Jerusalem, condemns ‘illegal’ evictions in Sheikh Jarrah
Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports
India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More