Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 997 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll to 7,059, and total number of cases to 425,442.

Out of the new cases, 1,319 were classified as critical while the remaining COVID-19 patients were in a stable condition.

There were 1,026 recoveries in the meantime, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 408,676.

All workers in the public and private sectors must be vaccinated if they wish to return to work, the Kingdom’s human resources department announced Friday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

Covid-hit India welcomes Gulf medical aid, boosts oil imports from Saudi Aramco

Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH