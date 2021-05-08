.
UAE reports 1,735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours

Aerial View of Abu Dhabi City. (Mahmoud Ghazal via iStock)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,735 new COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 534,445 cases of COVID-19 have now been detected in the UAE, and 1,610 people have died from complications relating to the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,701 people also recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 514,769.

The UAE last week extended an entry ban on travelers coming from India as the south Asian country grappled with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

France on Saturday placed the UAE on its extended quarantine list, meaning that travelers would have to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

The UAE has now vaccinated at least 69.9 percent of its eligible population, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority.

