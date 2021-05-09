.
Italy reports 139 COVID-19 deaths, 8,292 new cases

A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy reported 139 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 224 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,292 from 10,176, health ministry figures showed.

Italy has registered 122,833 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,420 on Sunday, from 15,799 a day earlier.

There were 103 new admissions to intensive care units, from 110 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,192 from a previous 2,211.

