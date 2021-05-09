Italy reports 139 COVID-19 deaths, 8,292 new cases

Italy reported 139 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 224 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,292 from 10,176, health ministry figures showed.

Italy has registered 122,833 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,420 on Sunday, from 15,799 a day earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were 103 new admissions to intensive care units, from 110 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,192 from a previous 2,211.

Read more:

EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Italy’s COVID-19 slump to last until late 2022: Business lobby