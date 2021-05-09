.
Saudi Arabia reports 942 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on April 21, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 942 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll from the virus to 7,072 and its total case number to 426,384.

Meanwhile there were 1,064 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 409,740.

All workers in the public and private sectors must be vaccinated if they wish to return to work, the Kingdom’s human resources department announced Friday.

