UAE reports drop in new daily COVID-19 cases

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File Photo: Reuters)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported a drop in new COVID-19 cases, with 1,572 positive cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

The number of daily reported cases fell from Saturday’s 1,735. Meanwhile, there were 1,560 recoveries.

A total of 536,180 COVID-19 cases and 1,613 coronavirus-related deaths have now been reported in the UAE.

Dubai airline Emirates announced Sunday that it would be shipping aid to India for free as the south Asian country grapples with the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

“At the moment, cost is not the issue,” Nabil Sultan, the divisional senior vice president for Emirates SkyCargo told journalists at the announcement. “India is going through a major crisis.”

Dubai carrier Emirates to ship COVID-19 aid to India for free

Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 997 new cases in 24 hours

France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar

