UAE reports drop in new daily COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates has reported a drop in new COVID-19 cases, with 1,572 positive cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

The number of daily reported cases fell from Saturday’s 1,735. Meanwhile, there were 1,560 recoveries.

A total of 536,180 COVID-19 cases and 1,613 coronavirus-related deaths have now been reported in the UAE.

Dubai airline Emirates announced Sunday that it would be shipping aid to India for free as the south Asian country grapples with the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

“At the moment, cost is not the issue,” Nabil Sultan, the divisional senior vice president for Emirates SkyCargo told journalists at the announcement. “India is going through a major crisis.”

