.
.
.
.
Language

‘No evidence’ BioNTech jabs need to be adapted against COVID-19 variants yet: Company

A nurse fills a syringe with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Covid-19 at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea February 27, 2021. Song Kyung-Seok/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse fills a syringe with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Covid-19 at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea February 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

‘No evidence’ BioNTech jabs need to be adapted against COVID-19 variants yet: Company

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

BioNTech on Monday said there was “no evidence” its jabs need to be adapted against coronavirus variants yet.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier in the day, the company said it would build a factory in Singapore that could produce hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines based on its mRNA technology per year in southeast Asia.

Construction of the manufacturing plant and a regional headquarters in Singapore will start this year, and the site could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement.

Read more:

COVID-19 jab maker BioNTech to build factory in Singapore

GAVI in talks with China’s Sinopharm, others to expand COVAX reach

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More