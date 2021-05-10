‘No evidence’ BioNTech jabs need to be adapted against COVID-19 variants yet: Company

BioNTech on Monday said there was “no evidence” its jabs need to be adapted against coronavirus variants yet.

Earlier in the day, the company said it would build a factory in Singapore that could produce hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines based on its mRNA technology per year in southeast Asia.

Construction of the manufacturing plant and a regional headquarters in Singapore will start this year, and the site could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement.

