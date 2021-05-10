.
.
.
.
Language

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID-19 variant: Health minister

Medical staff work in the intensive care unit where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Medical staff work in the intensive care unit where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID-19 variant: Health minister

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a “variant of interest,” suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

France ordered a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from seven additional countries in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, a government source told AFP on Friday.

India, which has seen an alarming surge in Covid infection rates and deaths, was put on the list last month, only days after France also announced a ban on all flights from Brazil to stave off the P1 coronavirus variant.

India’s daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from the 400,000 mark on Monday, while its daily rise in deaths also fell after two straight days of more than 4,000 fatalities.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths. India’s total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

Read more:

France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar

France delaying EU order for COVID-19 vaccine: Reports

‘It’s not the same’: French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Seven people killed in shooting at birthday party in Colorado Springs Seven people killed in shooting at birthday party in Colorado Springs
Before you go
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
Explore More