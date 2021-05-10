.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka to contain COVID

Kuwaiti nationals arrive at the Kuwait International Airport, May 3, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Yasser aL-Zayyat/AFP)
Kuwaiti nationals arrive at the Kuwait International Airport, May 3, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Yasser aL-Zayyat/AFP)
Coronavirus

Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka to contain COVID

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision by the Gulf state’s cabinet did not include cargo flights.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait last week it would ban citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from travelling aboard from May 22.

Read more:

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID-19 variant: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More