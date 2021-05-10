.
Qatar to gradually lift COVID-19 measures starting May 28

General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Qatar on Sunday decided on gradually lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement.

The duration of each phase will be at least 3 weeks with a continuous assessment of national indicators to determine moving from one phase to another.

The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers with some restrictions.

