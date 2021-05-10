Saudi Arabia reports 986 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 986 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 427,370.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 339 were detected in the city of Riyadh and 283 in Mecca.

The death toll increased to 7,085 while the total number of recoveries reached 410,816 after an 1,076 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (986) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1076) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (410,816) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/9JA66ToyR4 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 10, 2021

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal