Saudi Arabia reports 986 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask performs the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask performs the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 986 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 427,370.

Of the new cases, 339 were detected in the city of Riyadh and 283 in Mecca.

The death toll increased to 7,085 while the total number of recoveries reached 410,816 after an 1,076 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

