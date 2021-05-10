.
UAE, Bahrain establish 'safe travel corridor' for vaccinated travelers

Ground hostesses of the Emirates airlines wear face masks and assist travellers fromp behind glass windows at Dubai International Airport on May 22, 2020, after the resumption of scheduled operations by the Emirati carrier, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Ground hostesses of the Emirates airlines wear face masks and assist travellers fromp behind glass windows at Dubai International Airport. (File photo: AFP)
UAE, Bahrain establish ‘safe travel corridor’ for vaccinated travelers

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established “a safe travel corridor” for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, UAE state news agency (WAM) said on Monday citing a joint statement.

Those who have been vaccinated will be free to travel between the two countries as of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, by the end of this week, without having to quarantine on arrival but applying other precautionary measures adopted in the destination, the statement said.

Citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption in both countries will be required to show that they have received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

