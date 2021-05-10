UAE reports 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,476 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s emergency and disasters management authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

With 1,735 cases recorded on Saturday and 1,572 on Sunday, the number of daily cases within the country has been steadily declining.

Monday’s numbers were determined after the country’s health authorities carried out 142,603 tests.

According to state news agency WAM, total deaths increased to 1,615, recorded cases to 537,524 and recoveries to 517,805.

NCEMA found that as of Sunday, there were 18,075 active cases within the country and the total administered vaccine doses rose to just over 11 million.

Read more:

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

UAE reports drop in new daily COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19