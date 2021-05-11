Brazil halts COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women after a death in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian states halted vaccination of pregnant women on Tuesday after a death in Rio de Janeiro led health regulator Anvisa to warn against the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for expecting mothers.

A pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, according to state Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe, in a case authorities are still investigating.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo state suspended COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with risk factors and Rio state suspended immunization of all pregnant women. Both states cited the Anvisa recommendation as a reason for the decision.

The Health Ministry said it is investigating the case, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported, citing a statement from the ministry late on Monday. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via a partnership with public health institute Fiocruz.

AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more:

Brazil now has more young than old COVID-19 patients in intensive care units

Coronavirus vaccine developers begin trials in pregnant women

Pregnant women in UK told to have Pfizer or Moderna vaccines