Saudi Arabia records 999 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia records 999 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 999 new COVID-19 cases, 1,286 recoveries and 13 deaths over 24 hours, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 352 and 260 cases respectively.

The Kingdom’s active cases rose to 9,169-- 1,358 of which are critical and total recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 428,369.

Saudi’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 7,098 and total recorded recoveries mounted to 412,102.

