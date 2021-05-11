Saudi Arabia to include fines as penalty for noncompliance of COVID-19 regulations

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a series of fines to be enforced against individuals and businesses which do not comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing, state news agency SPA reported.

The fines vary between 10,000 riyals ($2,666) and 50,000 riyals for individuals while businesses will have to pay between 10,000 and 100,000 riyals.

Recidivist business owners will be prosecuted, SPA added.

