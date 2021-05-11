UAE records 1,614 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths in 24 hours
The United Arab Emirates’ health ministry announced 1,614 new COVID-19 infections, 1,600 recoveries and two deaths due to complications on Tuesday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Tuesday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities carried out 177,688 tests in 24 hours.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) May 11, 2021
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE
. #نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/4m4azHm4iY
There are now 18,116 active coronavirus cases within the country, according to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
The total number of recoveries rose to 519,405 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 539,138. The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,617.
The country’s vaccination campaign has been gaining ground, with over 11 million doses already administered.
Read more:
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
UAE reports 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
- UAE’s Dubai optimistic visitors will return but numbers unclear due to COVID-19
- Mental Health Awareness Month: COVID-19 impact on public ‘profound,’ say UAE docs
- Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
- UAE sends planeload of food, medical aid to Syria to help fight COVID-19 spread