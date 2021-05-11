UAE records 1,614 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates’ health ministry announced 1,614 new COVID-19 infections, 1,600 recoveries and two deaths due to complications on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s numbers were determined after the UAE’s health authorities carried out 177,688 tests in 24 hours.

There are now 18,116 active coronavirus cases within the country, according to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

The total number of recoveries rose to 519,405 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 539,138. The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,617.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been gaining ground, with over 11 million doses already administered.

