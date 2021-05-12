India’s COVID-19 death toll passes 250,000: Official data

India’s coronavirus death toll surged past 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

According to the health ministry, 4,205 people died in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 254,197.

The number of cases rose almost 350,000 to 23.3 million. Many experts suspect the real numbers are much higher.

