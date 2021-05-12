.
.
.
.
Language

India’s COVID-19 death toll passes 250,000: Official data

A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s COVID-19 death toll passes 250,000: Official data

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s coronavirus death toll surged past 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

According to the health ministry, 4,205 people died in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 254,197.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of cases rose almost 350,000 to 23.3 million. Many experts suspect the real numbers are much higher.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India PM Modi not to attend G7 Summit in UK ‘in person’ due to COVID situation: Govt

India’s seven-day COVID-19 average at new high, WHO issues warning on strain

UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Israel strikes lead to 26 Palestinian deaths, while Hamas rockets kill two Israelis Israel strikes lead to 26 Palestinian deaths, while Hamas rockets kill two Israelis
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More