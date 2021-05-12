.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia study finds China’s Sinovac vaccine highly effective in health workers

A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Indonesia study finds China’s Sinovac vaccine highly effective in health workers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jakarta

Published: Updated:

An analysis of Indonesian healthcare workers inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech showed it was 98 percent effective at preventing death and 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, a health ministry official said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The preliminary study was done from data on healthcare workers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who had received the CoronaVac vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Europe medicines watchdog begins review of China’s Sinovac vaccine

Sinovac vaccine may not trigger sufficient antibody response to Brazil variant: Study

Indonesia approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More