Saudi Arabia reports 908 new COVID-19 cases , 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed 908 new coronavirus infections, 1,020 recoveries and 13 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The majority of Wednesday’s new cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 342 and 276 cases respectively.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1020) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (908) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (413,010) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/xStSNHWfI9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 12, 2021

The figures brought the country’s death toll to 7,111 and total recoveries to 413,010.

The Kingdom’s total recorded COVID-19 cases increased to 429,389 and the number of active cases rose to 9,268 of which 1,352 were of critical condition.

