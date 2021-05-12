.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia reports 908 new COVID-19 cases , 13 deaths

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (AFP)
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia confirmed 908 new coronavirus infections, 1,020 recoveries and 13 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The majority of Wednesday’s new cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 342 and 276 cases respectively.

The figures brought the country’s death toll to 7,111 and total recoveries to 413,010.

The Kingdom’s total recorded COVID-19 cases increased to 429,389 and the number of active cases rose to 9,268 of which 1,352 were of critical condition.

