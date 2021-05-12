.
UAE reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

A couple walks at Palm Jumeirah island against the backdrop of Marina Waterfront skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo)
A couple walks at Palm Jumeirah island against the backdrop of Marina Waterfront skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll to 1,619 and total number of recorded cases to 540,646.

Meanwhile, 1,477 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the UAE’s total number of recoveries to 520,882.

The UAE is prepared to tackle a new COVID-19 variant that is ravaging India, health experts told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

India and the UAE historically enjoy close ties, with roughly three million Indian expats calling the Gulf country home.

The UAE has banned Indian travelers from entering the country since the new variant emerged, causing the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in the south Asian nation.

UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts

UAE, Bahrain establish ‘safe travel corridor’ for vaccinated travelers

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

