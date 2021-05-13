China supports WTO talks on intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines

China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that Beijing supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.



British and European Union officials have been skeptical about the usefulness of a US proposal to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, while saying they are prepared to discuss it.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“China supports the WTO’s proposal on IP exemptions for anti-epidemic materials such as the COVID vaccine to enter the text consultation stage,” Gao said at a regular news conference in Beijing.



“China will work with all parties to actively participate in consultations and jointly promote a balanced and effective solution,” he said.

China says supports talks on WTO proposal for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Read more: African Union hails US for leadership on COVID-19 vaccine waiver