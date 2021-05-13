.
Oman ends COVID-19 night curfew, sets ban on shops, commercial activities overnight

An aerial view of Muscat, the capital of Oman. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Dubai

Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am, the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said.

The Gulf state had banned the movement of people and vehicles between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on May 8 and also banned commercial activity during the day, which will be permitted.

New daily cases of the virus have risen in Oman since the start of the year, but in recent weeks have begun to fall.

Oman had detected a total of 202,713 cases and 186,391 recoveries as of May 11, according to the Ministry of Health.

