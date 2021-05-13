Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Majority of the new cases, 377, were detected in the capital Riyadh while 320 cases were confirmed in Mecca.



The latest confirmed fatalities took the death toll to 7,122, according to the ministry.



Meanwhile, an additional 1,129 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 414,139.



The Kingdom has confirmed a total of 430,505 infections as of May 13.

