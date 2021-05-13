UAE, Serbia adopt travel corridor for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates and Serbia have established “a safe travel corridor” for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, UAE state news agency WAM said on Wednesday citing a joint statement.

The move comes as part of a joint UAE-Serbian cooperation and coordination agreement to press ahead with measures aimed at recovery from the fallout of COVID-19.

The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries, as of May 15, without the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures.

The signing ceremony, held virtually, was attended from the UAE side by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and on the Serbian side, by Tatiana Mattek, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Communications.

As per the new rule, citizens and expatriate residents who want to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor need to show evidence confirming they have received the last shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by their health authorities.

Passengers can also present the results of the laboratory examination or PCR test through these applications.

It follows an announcement on Monday of a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Bahrain.

Those who have been vaccinated will be free to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine on arrival.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the country had reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,477 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the UAE’s total number of recoveries to 520,882.

