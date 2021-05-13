UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travelers

The United Arab Emirates and Seychelles have established “a safe travel corridor” for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, UAE state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

It follows similar announcements this week by the UAE of safe travel corridors to both Serbia and Bahrain.

The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries, without the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures.

The move – which comes into force immediately - is part of the UAE-Seychelles cooperation towards the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients,” Wam reported.

As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine per the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities.

Travelers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.

