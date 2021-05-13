.
.
.
.
Language

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travelers

View a palm tree on a beach on Praslin island, Seychelles (AFP)
View OF a palm tree on a beach on Praslin island, Seychelles (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travelers

Followed Unfollow

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates and Seychelles have established “a safe travel corridor” for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, UAE state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

It follows similar announcements this week by the UAE of safe travel corridors to both Serbia and Bahrain.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries, without the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures.

The move – which comes into force immediately - is part of the UAE-Seychelles cooperation towards the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients,” Wam reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As per the new regulations, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine per the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities.

Travelers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.

Read more:

UAE, Serbia adopt travel corridor for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds three new routes to Serbia and Egypt

UAE, Bahrain establish ‘safe travel corridor’ for vaccinated travelers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More