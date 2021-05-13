.
UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes are seen in a disposal container at Austria Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease mass vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria April 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the government said on Thursday, having already permitted its use for 16 years and above.

The UAE’s health ministry approved its use, the government’s Twitter account said. The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine in children as young as 12.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the country had reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,477 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the UAE’s total number of recoveries to 520,882.

