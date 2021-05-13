UAE approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

The United Arab Emirates has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the government said on Thursday, having already permitted its use for 16 years and above.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s health ministry approved its use, the government’s Twitter account said. The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine in children as young as 12.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the country had reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,477 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the UAE’s total number of recoveries to 520,882.

Read more:

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa planning space station visit, then moon trip

Czech town launches local ‘currency’ to boost post-COVID-19 recovery

Oman ends COVID-19 night curfew, sets ban on shops, commercial activities overnight