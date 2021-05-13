UAE reports 1,512 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

.
People arrive to a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in the UAE, January 24, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 1,512 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 542,158, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The death toll rose by four to 1,623.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the UAE rose by 1,474 to 522,356.

WAM reported that 212,212 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

The UAE and Serbia have established “a safe travel corridor” for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, WAM said on Wednesday citing a joint statement.

The move comes as part of a joint UAE-Serbian cooperation and coordination agreement to press ahead with measures aimed at recovery from the fallout of COVID-19.

