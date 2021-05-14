Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures

An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign’s organizer said on Friday.

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the “Stop Tokyo Olympics” petition on May 5.

