.
.
.
.
Language

Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Anti-Olympics campaign in Japan gathers 350,000 signatures

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli airstrikes kill 109 Palestinians in Gaza, including 28 children, 15 women Israeli airstrikes kill 109 Palestinians in Gaza, including 28 children, 15 women
Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths
Top Content
At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon
Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage
Israeli airstrikes kill 109 Palestinians in Gaza, including 28 children, 15 women Israeli airstrikes kill 109 Palestinians in Gaza, including 28 children, 15 women
Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip
France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians France calls for relaunch of negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians
Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’ behind high walls Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’ behind high walls
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More