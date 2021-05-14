Boris Johnson says UK will accelerate COVID-19 vaccination program

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“It’s more important than ever therefore that people get the additional protection of a second dose,” he told a news conference.

“So following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization, we will accelerate remaining second doses to the over 50s and those clinically vulnerable right across the country, so those doses come just eight weeks after the first dose,” he said.

