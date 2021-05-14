.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, needs further probe: Top scientists

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 15, 2020, vendors wearing face masks sell prawns at the Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. US President Donald Trump's administration is urging an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it doesn't rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China. Beijing has said that the virus, which has killed more than 138,700 people worldwide, was likely transmitted to humans late last year at a Wuhan wet market that butchered exotic animals -- a longtime focus of concern for public health experts.
Vendors wearing face masks sell prawns at the Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 15, 2020,. (File photo)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, needs further probe: Top scientists

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said.

COVID-19, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended normal life for billions of people.

“More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic,” said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

“Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable,” the scientists including David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, said in a letter to the journal Science.

The authors of the letter said the World Health Organization’s investigation into the origins of the virus had not made a “balanced consideration” of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory incident.

In its final report, written jointly with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely” as a cause.

An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. (AFP)
An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. (AFP)



But there are myriad different ideas about the origin of the virus including a series of conspiracy theories.

“We must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data,” the scientists said, adding that an intellectually rigorous and dispassionate investigation needed to take place.

“In this time of unfortunate anti-Asian sentiment in some countries, we note that at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists, and citizens who shared with the world crucial information about the spread of the virus — often at great personal cost.”

Read more: Independent experts’ panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women
Top Content
Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage
At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon
Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip
Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’ behind high walls Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’ behind high walls
US withdrawing forces, personnel from Israel as hostilities escalate with Palestine US withdrawing forces, personnel from Israel as hostilities escalate with Palestine
Pfizer got no response to offers to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil last year Pfizer got no response to offers to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil last year
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More